Scouting Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson, who looks more like a fullback than a running back

Stevenson took the long road to a shot in the NFL. A broken foot early in his senior year of high school led to serious concerns about whether or not he would ever play football again.

The Patriots kicked off Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick.

He took a year off from football after his senior year but decided to enroll in Cerritos College in hopes of playing once again. In his second year at the junior college, Stevenson ran for more than 2,000 yards and dominated the competition.

Advertisement

He signed on to play at Oklahoma and made an immediate impact. An NCAA suspension led to Stevenson missing a portion of his senior year, but he started the final five games of the season to close out his career on a high note.

Analysis:

Stevenson is a huge back who looks more like a fullback than a traditional running back. His size allows him to coast through arm-tackle attempts. He drops his pads with consistency prior to initiating contact, which helps him to maintain his balance.

Stevenson is an aggressive blocker who will go on the attack. His size means he can go head-to-head against pass-rushers and not get bullied. And his balance allows him to create yards after initial contact.

But Stevenson lacks the ideal long speed and will be an easy target for most players in the league to catch in the open field. His average agility limits his options when he’s asked to elude defenders rather than go through them. He brings limited value as a receiver and should not be expected to catch many passes out of the backfield.

Advertisement

Pro Comparison: Elijah Hood, free agent

Hood’s aggression and power made him a monster at the college level but some of his athletic limitations stunted his pro success. Stevenson must prove more agile and creative to avoid a similar result.

Highlights:

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.