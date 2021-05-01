Scouting Patriots’ fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone, who is coming off an ACL tear at Michigan

As a junior last year, McGrone, at 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds, logged 26 tackles and 0.5 sacks before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

The Patriots selected Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.

McGrone was a four-star recruit entering Michigan. He sat for most of his freshman year but came in and popped off as a sophomore and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

In his junior season, he continued his strong play.

McGrone flashes quick speed and offers sideline-to-sideline range. He moves well and handles short coverage assignments at a promising rate. If he’s used as a WILL linebacker, he can capitalize on his skillset and minimize his weaknesses.

He often gets stuck on blocks rather easily, which may leave him as a non-factor in the run game. He’s quick in coverage but doesn’t offer much length, and his arms aren’t extraordinary enough to swat passes. nor extraordinary arms to swat passes. There are questions about his overall frame too, which is athletic enough to handle running backs, but maybe not tight ends.

Pro comparison: Kwon Alexander, Saints

As a prospect, Alexander didn’t project as a star linebacker right away, so McGrone becoming the player Alexander has been is no guarantee. But as prospects, they’re extremely similar.

