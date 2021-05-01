UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers undergoes ankle surgery

The University of Connecticut said women’s basketball guard Paige Bueckers underwent surgery on her right ankle Friday, according to multiple reports Saturday. The procedure was needed to fix an osteochondral defect, which is joint damage that involves both bone and cartilage. Bueckers should be able to participate in preseason workouts in September. Bueckers rolled her right ankle against Tennessee on Jan. 21 and missed one game, two days later vs. Georgetown. A UConn spokeswoman said the ankle issue predated the Tennessee game. As a freshman this past season, Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring (20.0 points per game), 3-point percentage (46.4), assists (5.8), steals (2.3), and minutes played (36.2) this past season. She won the Naismith, Wooden, AP, espnW, and USBWA player of the year awards after leading UConn to a 28-2 record, losing to Arizona in the national semifinals.

The Vancouver Canucks placed right wing Jake Virtanen on leave ahead of Saturday night’s game at Toronto following allegations of sexual misconduct. The team said in a statement it “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously.” The Canucks added that they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and are awaiting more information. The NHL said it is aware of the unspecified allegations and will not comment until the investigation is complete. Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment. Virtanen, 24, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five goals in 38 games with Vancouver this season.

SOCCER

Manchester City closes in on title

Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City after the season, but his stunning goal in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in London, pushed the team to the brink of another English Premier League title. The Argentine striker showed his scoring instincts are still sharp ahead of his departure from the club after 10 years by rifling a finish into the roof of the net in the 57th minute, his record-extending 258th goal for City. Just 84 seconds later, Ferran Torres — a player at the opposite end of his City career — scored the 10th goal of the 21-year-old’s debut season in England. Manchester City could clinch its third league title in four years as early as Sunday if second-place Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool. If United wins or draws, the next opportunity for City to secure the crown will come next Saturday at home against Chelsea … Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi scored to give Inter Milan a 2-0 win at last-place Crotone and a chance to clinch the Italian Serie A before the weekend ends. Inter moved 13 points clear of city rival AC Milan with four games to play. If third-place Atalanta doesn’t win at Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter will seal its first league title since 2010, which would end a nine-year stranglehold on the league title by Juventus … American Gio Reyna scored the first two goals as host Borussia Dortmund reached the German Cup final with a dominant 5-0 win over second-tier German club Holstein Kiel. Dortmund will play Leipzig in the final in Berlin on May 13 …Burak Yilmaz and Mehmet Celik scored as host Lille showed it is a serious contender to win the French league with three games remaining by beating Nice, 2-0, to stay a point ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which scraped by visiting Lens, 2-1 … American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored the second goal of the game, and Red Bull Salzburg beat LASK, 3-0, at Klagenfurt to win its third straight Austrian Cup.

MISCELLANY

Barty, Swiatek advance in Madrid

Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the last two French Open champions, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. The top-ranked Barty needed three sets to beat 80th-ranked Tamara Zidansek, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, in their second-round match. Barty struggled with her first serves, but she compensated by striking nine aces and saved nine break points. Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 6-3. Three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova also advanced by beating Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 7-5, in another battle of Grand Slam winners. Also, Ons Jabeur rallied to beat American Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 … Nikoloz Basilashvili set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff in the Munich Open final by winning two matches on Saturday. The fifth seed beat Norbert Gombos, 6-4, 6-4, in a quarterfinal that was suspended because of rain Friday, then blew away Casper Ruud, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals. Struff made his first tour final after ending a seven-match losing run in semifinals by stopping qualifier Ilya Ivashka, 6-4, 6-1. At 44th in the world, Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player yet to have played an ATP singles final … Valtteri Bottas took pole position for Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, denying Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th Formula One pole. Bottas was .007 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .34 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.