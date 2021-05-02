A $22 million upgrade to Rome’s Colosseum will restore majestic view

ROME — A project to build a high-tech, lightweight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument,” Italy’s culture minister said Sunday.

Dario Franceschini announced a $22 million contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional “arena,” or stage for combat for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome.

The stage was original to the first-century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure, Franceschini said.