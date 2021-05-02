65-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Cohasset crash

A 65-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her car crashed into a stone wall and burst into flames in Cohasset Saturday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who was from Cohasset, was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed through the intersection at Hull Street and Jerusalem Road, also known as West Corner, when she crashed at 4:20 p.m., Cohasset police said in a statement. Witnesses and neighbors were able to pull her from the vehicle.