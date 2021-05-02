The AAPI History I Carry With Me: Joanne Chang

“My name is Joanne and my life is a beautiful resistance because I see YOU. Where did you come from? Who loved you, who loves you, who do you love? What dreams do you have? What’s your superpower? What do you worry about and what insecurities do you have? Do you make yourself happy? Everyone has a story and I want to know what makes you you.

I’m celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by honoring my mom and dad. They see the best in every situation and everyone and live every single day full of gratitude and love. They taught me to recognize the humanity and individuality of every human being and I embrace their lessons by seeing each person as the most important person to the world, in their world.”