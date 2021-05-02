Belmont rally calls for racial equality in wake of January killing

The demonstration was held in response to recent acts of racism including the killing of Henry Tapia , a 34-year-old father of three children, according to Community Organized for Solidarity, the group that organized the rally.

Protesters held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Empathy Not Apathy,” and “No Justice No Peace,” during the rally, which began about 5 p.m.

Nearly three dozen people rallied for racial equality in Belmont’s Waverley Square Sunday evening, more than three months after a man of color was allegedly killed by a white man in a road rage incident in the town.

Advertisement

Tapia, a Black and Latino man, was run over and killed in January, allegedly by a driver who used a racial slur toward him, authorities have said. The driver, 54-year-old Dean S. Kapsalis, has been charged with murder, civil rights violations, and assault and battery.

Tapia’s children, Camden Morton, 11, and Eli Morton, 4, attended the rally. Eli held a sign that quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the sign read.

Following Tapia’s killing, some residents called for the town to hire a diversity director and to fund antiracist organizations.

The protesters allege that the Belmont Select Board refuses to let people of color speak at town meetings and has silenced student organizers urging the town to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday celebrating the contributions of Native Americans, according to Sarah Bilodeau, a member of Community Organized for Solidarity.

“We would wish the adults in town would be on the same page as the young people in town,” she said in a phone interview.

The Select Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Residents in town are getting frustrated that town leadership is turning a blind eye to changes we need to make a community that is safer for everyone,” Bilodeau said.

Advertisement

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.