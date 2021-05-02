Fitchburg man killed in wrong-way N.H. crash

A 39-year-old Fitchburg man veered off the road and was killed in Candia, N.H. early Sunday morning after troopers tried to stop him as he drove the wrong way from Salem, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
A trooper on patrol in Salem noticed a blue 2003 Ford Escape, driven by David Hartenstein, traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-93 at about 1:44 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Troopers immediately responded, setting up rolling road blocks and trying to stop drivers before they encountered the vehicle, the statement said.
Troopers tried to stop Hartenstein several times, but he allegedly drove at and around them, the statement said. They also tried deflating his tires, but the attempts were unsuccessful.
He then transferred onto Route 101 in Manchester, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to the statement.
Hartenstein drove off the road and into the woods in the area of mile marker 105.6, the statement said.
Troopers located his vehicle a short time later, and Hartenstein was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
