Fitchburg man killed in wrong-way N.H. crash

A 39-year-old Fitchburg man veered off the road and was killed in Candia, N.H. early Sunday morning after troopers tried to stop him as he drove the wrong way from Salem, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.

A trooper on patrol in Salem noticed a blue 2003 Ford Escape, driven by David Hartenstein, traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-93 at about 1:44 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Troopers immediately responded, setting up rolling road blocks and trying to stop drivers before they encountered the vehicle, the statement said.