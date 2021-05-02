Gloucester church collects hundreds of socks, underwear for struggling families

“We were all gratified and thrilled by this outpouring of care,” the Rev. Janet Parsons, the church’s minister, said in a press release.

Donations came from as far away as Lowell and Worcester, to as close a small business in Rockport and a resident of a group home in Gloucester. In all, 424 pairs of socks, 345 pieces of underwear and more than $550 were donated to the drive organized by the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church .

Generous residents and businesses from throughout Massachusetts donated hundreds of pairs of socks and underwear to a collection drive organized last month by a Gloucester church to help families on Cape Ann struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “buy one, get half off,” pricing promotion at two local stores, Nelson’s of Gloucester and the John Tarr Store in Rockport, encouraged shoppers to buy one pair, and toss the second one into donation bins to benefit nonprofits serving low-income children and homeless dults.

Others who donated to the drive included a resident at the Gloucester ARC group home on Washington Street, and Carol Lee’s Cottage, on Bearskin Neck in Rockport, which contributed dozens of pairs of children’s socks, the church said.

Significant contributions also came from “We’re All In This Together,” a movement on Cape Ann to build community spirit through the pandemic, according to the release.

Beyond Cape Ann, donations of money were received from Bedford, Cambridge, Lexington, Lowell, and Worcester, among other communities. The money will be used to buy more undergarments, organizers said.

The donations were given to Pathways for Children, a nonprofit that provides education and child care on the North Shore, and the Grace Center, which provides services for men and women in Gloucester, the church said.

Underwear and socks are important contributions because people often forget about them when donating clothes to charity, the church said.

Patricia Cronin, a drive volunteer, said in that a colorful collection of socks and underwear were donated.

“We had socks with kittens, socks with camouflage, athletic socks, fuzzy socks and baby socks,” Cronin said, “I won’t mention unmentionables other than to briefly say that boxers and hipsters ruled the day.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.