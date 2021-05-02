Rally for Brookline firefighter

Last week, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the town was wrong to fire him, and on Sunday about 100 supporters came to the town hall to urge Brookline’s select board to bring about change.

He recalled the legal battle he had been in with the town for 11 years, since he reported a supervisor for using a racial slur and began facing retaliation at work.

BROOKLINE — Former Brookline firefighter Gerald Alston stood on a lawn outside Brookline town hall Sunday afternoon between a Black Lives Matter sign and a sign advertising Tuesday’s town select board election.

On Sunday, he spoke about his role in the struggle with the town and urged residents to head to the polls.

Advertisement

“I sometimes wonder if this is what I’m supposed to do,” Alston said. “Look at these people talking about you, you’re in the paper. No, this is not what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have to do.”

In 2010 Alston got a voice mail in which his then-commander, Paul Pender, used a racial slur. Alston reported him, but said he then faced retaliation from his superiors.

Pender was promoted three times since then, and Alston started the long legal fight with the town that has cost taxpayers half a million dollars in outside legal fees and thousands of hours of in-house counsel work, said select board member Raul Fernandez at Sunday’s rally. That did not include any back pay or other monetary judgments Alston might receive in the future, he said.

“This is a good man who suffered great injustices in the hands of our town officials, who spoke out and stayed the course because he knew that this case was much bigger than him,” Fernandez said. ... There is no justice without accountability.”

Alston was placed on leave in December 2013 and fired in 2016. He had said that he no longer felt safe at his job, which required him to depend on co-workers in life-or-death situations.

Advertisement

“Brookline has failed, Gerald Alston, and I’m sorry they failed you,” Brookline resident Kimberley Richardson said Sunday. ... So now, Brookline, we have come to a crossroads. And the question is: Will you continue to allow this town to be separated by race and class? Or will you stand for change?”

That was not Alston’s first legal victory in the case — in 2019, the state’s Civil Service Commission ordered him reinstated with back pay.

Attorneys for the town of Brookline had argued that the decision to fire Alston came because he was absent from work for 2½ years and refused to return, and said he had acknowledged using cocaine.

In last week’s decision, Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote that “the town caused Alston’s unfitness, preventing his return to work.”

Alston did not say what his next steps would be, but encouraged people to vote in the select board election on Tuesday.

“I can’t force anybody to make a change. They have to feel it in their heart,” Alston said.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.