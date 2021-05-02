Two women fatally stabbed in Dorchester

One woman was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans told reporters at the scene.

Police received a report of the double-stabbing at 26 Taft St. at 12:26 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said in a brief phone interview.

One person is in custody after two women were fatally stabbed inside a Dorchester home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Children who were at the home were taken to a hospital but were uninjured, and an injured dog was taken to MSPCA-Angell, Evans said.

It is not known if the stabbings occurred during a domestic disturbance, Evans said.

At the scene Sunday afternoon, yellow police tape was strung across the stairs leading up to the porch of the three-decker. A Boston police officer stood in the front doorway, and a cruiser was parked in front of the home.

The killings are the 11th and 12th homicides in Boston in 2021, compared to 11 by the same date last year, according to Officer Stephen McNulty.

