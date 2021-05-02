Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

TRIMBLE, Colo. — A 39-year-old woman was found dead in southwestern Colorado after an apparent bear attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said. The female bear and two yearling cubs were euthanized.

The woman, from Durango, was believed to have gone walking with her dogs earlier Friday near Trimble, according to her boyfriend. He returned home at about 8:30 p.m. and the dogs were outside, but the woman was missing.

He started searching and found her an hour later and called 911, CPW said in a statement.