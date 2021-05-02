Mass. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 786 cases, 37,597 vaccinations Sunday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.9 percent of the 7,330,970 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Saturday, when 87,550 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 37,597 to 6,223,093, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 3,620,679 first shots and 2,392,242 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 210,172 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,602,414.

The department also reported 786 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 647,768. The department also reported four new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,270.

The state said 24,104 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 525 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It also reported that 61,480 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 21.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,987 people, bringing that total to 1,197,541.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.49 percent.

The department said the rate would be 2.57 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.