Bullpen squanders latest strong Garrett Richards start as Red Sox fall to Rangers

The 17-12 Sox lost 3 of 4 against the last-place Rangers. They return to Fenway Park for a three-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers beginning Tuesday.

Holt beat the Sox with a single off Matt Barnes in the eighth inning as the Texas Rangers came back for a 5-3 victory.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brock Holt said Thursday he’d always root for the Red Sox, except when he was playing against them. On Sunday, Holt stuck a dagger in his former team.

Sox starter Garrett Richards allowed one run on four hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

After a worrisome first four starts, Richards has allowed two runs over 12 innings in his last two and struck out 17 with only one walk. His earned run average has dropped from 6.48 to 4.40.

Richards left the game with a 2-1 lead the bullpen didn’t hold.

Darwinzon Hernandez worked a scoreless sixth inning. With a 3-1 lead, the Sox turned to Garrett Whitlock.

The rookie allowed his first run of the season, a leadoff home run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, before getting through the inning.

Adam Ottavino inherited a 3-2 lead in the eighth and walked the leadoff hitter, lefthanded-hitting Nate Lowe, on five pitches.

That proved telling as Lowe scored on a two-out single by David Dahl, another lefty hitter. After Ottavino walked Kiner-Falefa, Sox manager Alex Cora went to closer Matt Barnes.

Holt lined the second pitch he saw into center. Dahl scored, as did Kiner-Falefa when Alex Verdugo misplayed the ball in center field.

Xander Bogaerts (3 for 4) scored the first two runs for the Sox. He singled in the second inning off Mike Foltynewicz, reaching on a popup the Texas infield lost in the sun. Bogaerts took third on a double by Marwin Gonzalez and scored on a groundout by Hunter Renfroe.

Bogaerts led off the fifth inning with a solo homer to center, his fifth of the season.

The Sox manufactured a run in the seventh inning. Renfroe singled and took second on a sacrifice bunt by slumping Franchy Cordero. Kevin Plawecki’s groundout moved Renfroe to third ahead of a single by another slumping hitter, Kiké Hernández.

