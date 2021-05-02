EMass boys’ volleyball: Wayland’s Porter Moody headlines Players to Watch

Dennis Ho, Arlington: An all-around athlete, Ho is a 6-foot-3 outside hitter who also stars on the basketball court for the Spy Ponders.

Owen Fanning, Needham: The senior will be sidelined with a broken pinky finger for the next 4-5 weeks, but when he returns, expect the 6-foot-7 right side hitter to be one of the most dominant in the state.

Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury: A junior outside hitter, Braverman is expected to be the top attacker for an L-S team that went 13-10 in 2019.

David Massa, Natick: The senior outside hitter did not see time on the Redhawks team that reached the 2019 state final, but is expected to be a top contributor for an always-strong program.

Connor MacIntosh, Newton North: The 2019 North champions have a completely different look from that 17-5 squad. But the senior libero is one of the Tigers’ top returning players.

Porter Moody, Wayland: Considered the best setter in the state by multiple coaches, the 6-foot senior was the only player on this list who was a full-time varsity starter in 2019. He plays for the SMASH Volleyball club’s top 18s team.

Ben Putnam, Needham: Standing 6-foot-4, the junior outside hitter will have to shoulder the offensive load for the Rockets until Fanning returns.

Jaidin Russell, Newton South: The brother of 2019 Globe All-Scholastic Tyler Russell, this junior outside hitter/opposite is considered the top returner for the 2019 South champions.

Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep: The Eagles’ offense is expected to run through this junior. Prep is expected to be much improved from 2019, when it went 8-9.

Jasper Schultz, Winchester: This junior outside hitter is one of only four returning players from Winchester’s 2019 North champion team. “He’s very athletic. He can put the ball down and finish points so he’s a playmaker for us,” said coach John Fleming.

