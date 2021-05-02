Game 29: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

The Rangers outslugged the Red Sox on Saturday night and Boston lost 8-6 in the third game of the series. Garrett Richards, who struck out 10 Mets in seven innings in his last outing, gets the start as the Sox go for a series split.

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94)

RANGERS (12-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61)

Time: 2:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Foltynewicz: Renfroe 3-5, Devers 2-5, Verdugo 2-5, Bogaerts 0-4, Martinez 1-3, Plawecki 0-3, Hernandez 1-2, Vazquez 1-2, Gonzalez 0-2

Rangers vs. Richards: Holt 1-11, Gallo 2-8, Dahl 1-3

Stat of the Day: Garrett Richards has a 2.91 career ERA against the Rangers.

Notes: Nathan Eovaldi surpassed 1,000 career innings pitched on Friday. He has 1,000.2 ... The exit velocity on Hunter Renfroe’s home run on Saturday was 107.7 mph ... J.D. Martinez is 5-for-8 with four walks, two home runs, and five RBIs in this series ... The Red Sox have an off day Monday before beginning a three-game series with the Tigers on Tuesday at Fenway Park.