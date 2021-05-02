fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX AT RANGERS | 2:35 P.M. (NESN)

Game 29: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated May 2, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Garrett Richards will take the mound for the series finale against the Rangers on Sunday.
Garrett Richards will take the mound for the series finale against the Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers outslugged the Red Sox on Saturday night and Boston lost 8-6 in the third game of the series. Garrett Richards, who struck out 10 Mets in seven innings in his last outing, gets the start as the Sox go for a series split.

Lineups

RED SOX (17-11): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94)

RANGERS (12-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61)

Time: 2:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Foltynewicz: Renfroe 3-5, Devers 2-5, Verdugo 2-5, Bogaerts 0-4, Martinez 1-3, Plawecki 0-3, Hernandez 1-2, Vazquez 1-2, Gonzalez 0-2

Rangers vs. Richards: Holt 1-11, Gallo 2-8, Dahl 1-3

Stat of the Day: Garrett Richards has a 2.91 career ERA against the Rangers.

Notes: Nathan Eovaldi surpassed 1,000 career innings pitched on Friday. He has 1,000.2 ... The exit velocity on Hunter Renfroe’s home run on Saturday was 107.7 mph ... J.D. Martinez is 5-for-8 with four walks, two home runs, and five RBIs in this series ... The Red Sox have an off day Monday before beginning a three-game series with the Tigers on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

