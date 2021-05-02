Manchester United fans storm field before game vs. Liverpool to protest European Super League

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch, delaying Sunday’s game against Liverpool as thousands of fans gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sells the club.

Long-running anger against the American owners has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club’s debt.

“Get out of our club,” fans chanted as flares were set off. “We want Glazers out.”