Naomi Osaka bounced early at Madrid Open

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is out of the Madrid Open as Karolina Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round on Sunday. Muchova eased through the deciding set to earn her third win against a top 10 opponent this year. The 20th-ranked Czech was a semifinalist at the Australian Open, which was won by Osaka in February. Osaka was coming off a quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari in Miami. “On the third set I felt I just started off really bad and I couldn’t afford to do that,” Osaka said. Muchova next faces 16th-seeded Sakkari, who defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1.

Inter Milan fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo square in front of the gothic cathedral after Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

The city of Milan erupted into a cacophony of celebrations as Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade. Car horns began blaring immediately after second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo. That confirmed Inter as champion — with an insurmountable 13-point lead with four matches to spare — and fans descended on the main square in front of the city’s famous cathedral. It was Inter’s first trophy since 2011 and the first Serie A title since 2010, when it claimed the treble of the league, Champions League and Italian Cup. Inter ended Juventus’ grip on the league crown. Inter coach Antonio Conte led Juventus to the first three of its nine successive Serie A titles but ended that run in his second season in charge of the Nerazzurri. After Inter won 2-0 at Crotone on Saturday, Atalanta was the only team that could possibly catch Conte’s side and needed to win to do so.

Sam Houston St. beats N.D. State 24-20 to advance to semis

Eric Schmid threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, and his 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 left helped send second-seeded Sam Houston State past defending FCS champion North Dakota State 24-20. The Bearkats (8-0) advance to face the winner between No. 3-seed James Madison and North Dakota in the semifinals. Sam Houston State’s win gives it a 15-0 all-time playoff record in home games as it searches for its first-ever championship. The loss snaps North Dakota State’s (7-3) FCS string of nine straight semifinals appearances. Facing a third-and-10 near midfield, Ife Adeyi pulled in a spectacular 47-yard, over-the-shoulder, one-foot inbounds catch on the sideline from Schmid at the Bison’s 9-yard line to set up Schmid’s go-ahead score.

Delaware heads to FCS semis beating Jacksonville St. 20-14

Nolan Henderson threw for 239 yards and Dejoun Lee and Anthony Paoletti each had rushing touchdowns as Delaware upended No. 4-seed Jacksonville State 20-14 on Sunday in an FCS quarterfinal contest. The Blue Hens (7-0) advance to face the winner between top-seed South Dakota State and Southern Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday. Jacksonville State’s (10-3) championship hopes were doused when all-purpose quarterback Zion Webb left the game for good after suffering a non-contact injury early in the second quarter.

AUTO RACING

EX-NASCAR driver Eric McCclure dies at 42; autopsy pending

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday at the age of 42 according to his family. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42. No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday. The Washington County sheriff’s office said McClure’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement. McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013. He last raced in 2016. McClure’s career was cut short by health issues. He suffered at least two concussions in his career and the native of Chilhowie, Virginia, later said he was left with lingering headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light, bouts of depression and forgetfulness. McClure said in 2013 he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure, and in 2019 he said he was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys... A big crash in the back of the field took six IndyCar drivers out of Sunday’s race at Texas even before they were able to take the green flag. Pietro Fittipaldi hit Sebastien Bourdais from behind, knocking the four-time open-wheel champion into Alexander Rossi. The cars of Ed Jones, Dalton Kellett, and Conor Daly also were destroyed in the crash that happened after the green flag had dropped, but before any of them had crossed the start-finish line for first time... Lewis Hamilton claimed his 97th career victory with a clinical drive at the Portuguese Grand Prix, extending his championship lead over second-place Max Verstappen to 10 points. Hamilton and Verstappen have occupied the top two positions in each of the three races this season as a championship battle between the two looms.

