This week’s TV: A girl-group comedy, ‘Ziwe,’ and reeling through the years at WBCN

1. A 1990s girl group called “Girls5eva” gets a chance at a comeback in this new comedy. Available Thursday on Peacock, the show is kooky fun, as the surviving group members reconvene after many years. Sara Bareilles is the sympathetic everywoman, Busy Philipps is the sweet dumb-dumb, Renée Elise Goldsberry is the egomaniac, and Paula Pell is the no-longer-closeted lesbian. The songs are written with comic absurdity, and the flashbacks to the group’s heyday are very “Let’s Go to the Mall” from “How I Met Your Mother.”

2. On Thursday night at 9, we’re all invited on the Big Mattress. That’s when GBH 2 is going to air director Bill Lichtenstein’s documentary “WBCN and the American Revolution,” about the legendary Boston radio station. The film focuses on the years 1968-74, and the station’s role not just as the place for new music but as a nexus of cultural and political change. There’s tons of archival footage, photographs, audio clips, and interviews with some of the central figures, including one Mr. Charles Laquidara.

3. The office comedy “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” returns to Apple TV+ on Friday for its second season. From Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” it’s about the people who run a popular video game series. Think “Silicon Valley” meets “The Office.” In season two, we’ll get the backstory of F. Murray Abraham’s character, C.W. Longbottom, played as a young man by Josh Brener, a.k.a. “Big Head” on “Silicon Valley.”

4. HBO Max is premiering “That Damn Michael Che” on Thursday. It’s a comedy series featuring the “Saturday Night Live” news anchor, and it will include sketches and vignettes. The material will focus on racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more. Past and present “SNL“ cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost will appear, along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Billy Porter, and Method Man.

Lawrence native Ziwe Fumudoh in her new Showtime variety series, "Ziwe." Greg Endries/Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

5. On Sunday at 11 p.m., Showtime is premiering “Ziwe,” a six-episode variety series featuring Ziwe Fumudoh from “Desus & Mero” and “Our Cartoon President.” But what is the local angle? She’s from Lawrence, Mass., and went to Phillips Andover Academy. There will be musical numbers, interviews, guest stars, and sketches in each half-hour episode.

6. Talk about modest subtitles. “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” is not an example of one. The concert, pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in LA, will air on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m., on ABC, CBS, YouTube, and, at 11 p.m., on Fox. It will be hosted by Selena Gomez, with musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

“Human: The World Within” A look into the science behind how our bodies work. GBH 2, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” A journalist is convinced the Son of Sam murders were linked to a satanic cult. Narrated by Paul Giamatti. Netflix, Wednesday

“Antiques Roadshow: Celebrity Edition” What’ve you got, Jay Leno, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Nancy Kerrigan? GBH 2, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” The children of the first generation of superheroes try to live up to their parents’ legacy. Netflix, Friday

Justin Theroux in "The Mosquito Coast," on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

“Mosquito Coast” A series adaptation of Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel that’s more action-adventure tale than character study. Apple TV+

“Rutherford Falls” Ed Helms stars in this warm comedy about the erased Native America history of a small Northeast town. Peacock

“Made for Love” Cristin Milioti stars in this comedy as a woman whose billionaire husband had a chip implanted in her head. HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” Kate Winslet stars as a weary survivor in a compelling seven-part murder mystery. HBO

“The Nevers” The supernatural drama relies on special effects and whiz-bam audio stylings for narrative sustenance. HBO

“Call My Agent!” A French series about the star-making machinery, with real-life stars playing comic versions of themselves. Netflix





