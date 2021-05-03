Baker hopes to revive tossed-out waterfront development plans

It’s a ruling that has thrown into doubt a number of big projects, not least among them developer Don Chiofaro’s plan for a 600-foot tower on the site of the Boston Harbor Garage. Opponents of that project — the Conservation Law Foundation and Chiofaro’s neighbors at the Harbor Towers condominium complex — filed the suit, claiming the state erred in having then-environmental secretary Matt Beaton sign off on downtown Boston’s harbor plan in 2018, instead of the more-bureaucratic Department of Environmental Protection, as is spelled out in state law.

State environmental officials on Friday began the process of re-approving 17 municipal harbor plans that govern building along waterfronts from Gloucester to New Bedford, hoping that will be faster than appealing Judge Brian Davis’s ruling that the state has been improperly approving them for decades.

A month after a Suffolk County judge tossed out waterfront development plans across the state — including a much-debated one in downtown Boston — the Baker administration is trying for a quick fix to a complex problem.

Davis agreed, and invalidated not just Boston’s downtown municipal harbor plan but 16 others that have been approved in the same way since the 1990s. The ruling upended countless projects around the state, which rely on the guidelines for building height, open space, and other design components that have been written into the harbor plans.

Advertisement

The Baker administration has been weighing how to respond, and on Friday said it is still considering an appeal of Davis’s ruling. Real estate trade groups have also floated the idea of changing state law to clarify the process. But in the meantime, “in order to address uncertainty about the status of municipal harbor plans,” a Baker spokeswoman said environmental regulators aim to “affirm” the existing plans through DEP, as state law requires.

Advertisement

That means a new round of public review for the plans by state environmental agencies, but not rewriting them entirely at the local level first. That could mean the difference between months of delay, and perhaps years. State officials on Friday started the process of launching public comment, which could begin later in May.

“MassDEP looks forward to engaging with municipalities and stakeholders on these draft regulations, and remains committed to ensuring that waterfront planning is an open and public process that enhances the public benefits associated with access to tidelands and waterways,” said spokeswoman Katie Gronendyke.

Officials with the Conservation Law Foundation, who have said the harbor planning process is often too focused on specific development projects and not enough on broader issues like public accessibility and sea level rise, declined comment until they have seen more specifics.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.