Greater Boston chamber hires Crockett as program consultant

Karilyn Crockett, the former chief equity officer in the Walsh administration, is joining the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce as a research and program consultant. In that part-time role, Crockett will help the chamber and the broader business community address economic and racial inequities and related barriers to opportunity, particularly in the areas of transportation, housing, education, and climate change. Crockett will also continue to hold a faculty appointment as professor of urban history, public policy, and planning at MIT’s department of urban studies and planning. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

AIM gives award to drug companies that developed COVID vaccines

Associated Industries of Massachusetts announced on Monday that it is giving its 2021 Vision Award to the drug companies that developed multiple COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year. The four companies to be honored all have a significant presence in Massachusetts: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca. The awards will be presented at AIM’s annual meeting on May 14. The Vision Award is given to organizations and individuals that have made unique contributions to economic opportunities in Massachusetts. This is the first time AIM has given the award to multiple recipients in a single year. Moderna is headquartered in Cambridge, while one of Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing sites is in Andover. Meanwhile, J&J employs about 3,000 people in Massachusetts across seven sites, while AstraZeneca employs 1,000 people in Waltham and Westborough. — JON CHESTO

INVESTMENTS

Buffett names a successor

For years, perhaps the biggest question that Warren E. Buffett has faced is who is in line to replace him as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate he built into a $631 billion colossus over more than 50 years. The answer has finally emerged: Gregory Abel, the 59-year-old lieutenant who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance operations. “The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett, 90, told CNBC on Monday. Abel’s star began rising in 2008 when he was named chief executive of what was then called MidAmerican Energy, a power business that Berkshire bought eight years prior. Abel helped spearhead a series of acquisitions that turned the division — since renamed Berkshire Hathaway Energy — into one of America’s biggest utility companies. Abel was named vice chairman of Berkshire in 2018, alongside Ajit Jain, the longtime head of Buffett’s vast insurance operations. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Bean’s flagship store resumes round-the-clock operations

PORTLAND, Maine — L.L. Bean’s flagship store returned to 24-hour operations and Amtrak’s Downeaster resumed its full schedule on Monday, marking moves toward normalcy during the pandemic. Amtrak’s expanded schedule includes a new southbound train that will depart Brunswick mid-morning and a new northbound train that will depart Boston mid-afternoon. In Freeport, meanwhile, workers removed the locks Monday as L.L. Bean’s flagship store resumed around-the-clock sales. The store had been operating on limited hours after Bean briefly closed all stores last year during the pandemic. Returning to 24-hour operations restores a tradition that dates to 1951, said Shawn Gorman, company chairman. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

LA Times hires Kevin Merida as executive editor

The Los Angeles Times hired Kevin Merida as its next executive editor, tapping a veteran journalist who most recently oversaw coverage of race, culture, and sports as head of ESPN’s site The Undefeated. Merida will succeed Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down from the role in December and has since served as an adviser to Times owner and executive chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong. Merida will become the 19th editor of the 139-year-old newspaper. Soon-Shiong has been under pressure to diversify the Times newsroom and reignite its digital subscriber growth. The billionaire biotech entrepreneur acquired the paper three years ago. Before becoming editor in chief of The Undefeated in 2015, Merida spent about two decades at The Washington Post, most recently, as managing editor for news and features. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RENTAL CARS

Shortage of new vehicles forces rental car companies to buy used

The semiconductor shortage has slashed vehicle production so much that rental-car companies can’t get the new cars they need, so they have resorted to buying used vehicles at auction. This is uncharted territory for the likes of Hertz and Enterprise, which have made their profits by purchasing new vehicles cheaply in bulk, renting them out for as much as a year, and selling them at auction. In the past, they have bought some used cars to shore up an occasional unforeseen burst in demand, but rarely for the mainstays of their fleets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FACTORIES

Manufacturing slowed last month due to sluggish global supply chain

WASHINGTON — Growth in US manufacturing slowed in April partly due to a snarled global supply chain after hitting a 37-year high in March. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity fell last month to a reading of 60.7. That was down from a March reading of 64.7, which had been the highest level since December 1983. The slowdown in April reflected a number of problems facing US factories including disruptions in supply chains for critical components such as computer chips. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVEL

Record number of airline passengers screened on Sunday

The United States set another record for the number of air travelers since the pandemic set in, although passenger numbers remain far below 2019 levels. Nearly 1.67 million people were screened at US airport checkpoints on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That was the highest number screened since March 12 of last year when air travel began to plummet. However, it was still 35 percent below the number of airport travelers reported on the comparable Sunday in 2019, according to TSA figures. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUILDING

Construction spending up in March, but less than expected

SILVER SPRING, Md. — US construction spending bounced back in March following a February beset by frigid cold and winter storms across large swaths of the country. However, spending on construction projects rose just 0.2 percent in March, the Commerce Department said Monday, significantly less than the 1.7 percent jump economists had expected. That comes even as February’s decline was revised downward, as was January’s. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAUX MEAT

Tyson tries again

There’s no other way to put it: Tyson Foods’s first attempt at an alt-meat burger was a flop. Two years ago, the biggest US meat company marketed a mix of real beef and pea protein to consumers with a “flexible diet.” But the half-vegan, half-not patty proved a tough sell. Tyson eventually discontinued it. On Monday, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages unveiled a lineup of 100 percent vegan meat products including fresh patties, ground “beef,” fake bratwurst, and Italian sausage. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

Kroger tests drone deliveries for groceries

Kroger is diving into drone delivery, starting a pilot at a store near its Cincinnati headquarters. The supermarket chain is partnering with Drone Express, a unit of Telegrid Technologies, to deliver groceries from a store in Centerville, Ohio, later this spring, the companies said in a statement Monday. The technology allows for deliveries of up to 5 pounds to customers’ homes or wherever they may be, enabling cookout supplies to be sent directly to a park in as little as 15 minutes, the companies said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS