L.L.Bean’s flagship store resumes 24-hour operations

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L.Bean’s flagship store is returning to 24-hour operations, marking another small move toward normalcy during the pandemic.
Workers planned to remove the locks Monday as the store resumes year-round, round-the-clock sales.
The store had been operating on limited hours after L.L.Bean briefly closed all stores last year during the pandemic.
Returning to 24-hour operations marks an important milestone for the company during the pandemic, restoring a tradition that dates to 1951, said Shawn Gorman, company chairman.
L.L.Bean’s founder started the tradition to ensure sportsmen and women could get fishing lures and other items at any time.