Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly spending time together again

Affleck has been spotted multiple times being picked up in a white Cadillac Escalade — allegedly property of JLo — and whisked away to her California mansion, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. He also possibly stashed his car at the Hotel Bel-Air nearby.

Reports of closed-door meetings between former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have cropped up in recent days, just one month after the pop star broke off her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez. (J-Rod, we miss you.)

Once, according to Page Six, the Oscar winner and Massachusetts native was dropped off at the hotel in an SUV that later “drove Lopez and a business associate to a business meeting.” Intrigue!

The clues have more than a few celebrity watchers wondering, could Bennifer be back?

For now, no. The longtime exes have yet to be seen together, and several sources have said the relationship is strictly platonic. “They are friends ... they have never not been,” one person told “Page Six.”

Of course, that does not stop Bennifer fans from hoping for something more.

“They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week,” a source recently told “People.” “They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”

You may recall that Affleck and Lopez became engaged in 2002 and shared a whirlwind romance — complete with a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring Affleck scooped up for $2.5 million. But it all came to a crashing halt in January 2004 when the couple split, a moment Lopez dubbed her “first big heartbreak” in her memoir (she’d been briefly married twice before). JLo went on to marry musician Marc Anthony, and Affleck wed actress Jennifer Garner.

Both now have children from those marriages, which each ended in divorce.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez called off their two-year engagement via a joint statement in March. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It seemed a happy ending was finally in store for Lopez with A-Rod until the relationship came to a sudden end this March.

The former New York Yankees shortstop dated JLo for two years before proposing in 2019. Their nuptials were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic; they later issued a joint break-up statement via the “Today” show.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Affleck, who grew up in Cambridge, is going through a breakup himself from “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas. The Cuban-Spanish actress met Affleck while filming the thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans early last year.

But news of the Affleck-Lopez rendezvous caught the internet by surprise.

“Power move by JLo going straight for the most Boston person ever,” one user wrote. “Love a good grudge.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.