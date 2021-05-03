Baker announces plans to close four mass vaccination sites in June, shift supply to regional sites

To that end, Baker said, the state will “begin this shift in part by providing 22 regional collaboratives, with more doses to run their programs, doubling the vaccine allocation for” 20 hardest-hit communities, and “expanding our mobile vaccination clinics.”

“Now that we believe we are going to hit the 4.1 million goal we started with in the next few weeks, it’s time to adapt our vaccination effort to make sure we get to some of the harder to reach populations,” Baker said during a State House briefing.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that Massachusetts plans to close four of the seven mass vaccination sites in June, with the state currently outperforming the rest of the country on COVID-19 shots by “leaps and bounds” with nearly 4 million residents either fully or partially inoculated against the virus.

He added that mobile clinics have administered doses in several communities including Boston, Chelsea, Brockton, Fall River, Springfield, and New Bedford.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also briefed reporters and said the four sites slated for closure by the end of June are Gillette Stadium, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Hynes Convention Center in Boston, and Natick Mall.

“They will transition their efforts to focus on more targeted ways of vaccinating people at the community level,” Polito said.

In addition, reporters heard from Dr. Paul Biddinger, medical director for emergency preparedness at Massachusetts General Brigham and chair of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory group. He urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet.

“Just in the past couple of weeks, we have seen data that have showed that people over the age of 65 are 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized” if they’re vaccinated, Biddinger said. “And in all age groups, we see data that shows that fully vaccinated individuals have a decreased risk of dying, by more than 29 times what it would be if they were un-vaccinated.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders briefed reporters as well, telling them that officials are pleased with the current status of the vaccination effort.

“I think we feel good about where we are at this moment, given the fact that 70 percent of people over the age of 18 have gotten one dose,” Sudders said, adding that strategies for reaching the rest of the population include “walk-ins, for example. Changing hours. Many more pop-ups--you know, the mobile clinics in places, expanding primary care sites. So, you know, you may not be comfortable going to a mass vaxx site, but if you got a call from your doctor, you might go get your shot.”

