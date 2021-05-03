fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters extinguish two-alarm blaze in Charlestown

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 3, 2021, 22 minutes ago

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a home in Charlestown Sunday night, Boston fire officials said.

The fire broke out at 17 Allston St. at 11:25 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. There were heavy flames on floors one and two when firefighters arrived, and a second alarm was immediately ordered, according to the department.

The fire was knocked down just before midnight, Boston fire said.



