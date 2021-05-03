Firefighters extinguish two-alarm blaze in Charlestown

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a home in Charlestown Sunday night, Boston fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 17 Allston St. at 11:25 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. There were heavy flames on floors one and two when firefighters arrived, and a second alarm was immediately ordered, according to the department.
The fire was knocked down just before midnight, Boston fire said.
At approximately 11:25 heavy fire showing from floors 1 and 2 of a occupied 2 1/2 story building at 17 Allston st. Charlestown. A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. pic.twitter.com/aWYJh6jcmy— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 3, 2021
Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/adhSy95jYY— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 3, 2021
