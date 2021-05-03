Firefighters rescue resident from porch during fire at Jamaica Plain home

Four of the home’s residents were displaced in the blaze.

Firefighters received multiple calls of a fire at 24 Boylston St. around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Sharon Galloway, a fire department spokeswoman, said. When they arrived at the home, they found smoke showing from the first floor.

One resident was rescued from the second-floor porch of a two-and-a-half-story home after a fire broke out in the Jamaica Plain residence Monday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters faced “basic hoarding conditions” in the home, Galloway said, making the evacuation the best option.

“Members on Tower ladder 10 were able to evacuate one resident over the ladder from 2nd fl. porch,” Boston fire department tweeted. “Being one of Boston’s [original] old beauties, finding way [through] many personal collections, tight halls, many doors made [the evacuation] a best option.”

The fire did not reach multiple alarms, Galloway said.

“Companies got there really quick,” she said. “They did a great job catching it.”

The blaze caused around $500,000 in damages to the home, Boston fire said. Three turtles were displaced by the fire — as were two raccoons on the building’s roof.

