Goat named Spencer, missing for 11 days out of Concord, found in Sudbury

“Spencer has been Found!!!” wrote owner Bernadette Mannix Feeney, of Sudbury. The goat was found Friday morning, according to a prior posting from Feeney.

A goat named Spencer who went missing in late April from his Concord residence has been found safe in Sudbury and returned home, the Nigerian Dwarf Goat’s owner said Monday via Facebook.

He’s been everywhere - or at least in some of the leafier enclaves of Middlesex County.

Feeney wrote Monday that “SGT Erin Corey of Sudbury, MA Police Department caught Spencer in Sudbury, MA,” which she said was “a feat I was beginning to think was impossible. She is a hero.”

Sudbury police officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Feeney posted a photo of Corey walking the goat on a leash and wrote that Spencer “traveled from Concord, Lincoln , Weston and Sudbury” during his 11-day stretch on the lam. “Spencer is 4 years old and he was born here at our home, his mother and father live here with him and the rest of their herd.”

In addition, Feeney offered a word of thanks to everyone who helped search for Spencer.

“I can not thank everyone enough for all of your care and concern,” Feeney wrote. “Spencer has even introduced us to new friends he encountered throughout his journey! It truly takes a village.”

Feeney also thanked the police departments in Concord, Weston, Lincoln, and Sudbury, and she wrote that she was reserving her biggest thanks to one person in particular.

“The biggest thanks to our extraordinary heroic Animal Control Officer Jennifer Condon who covers ALL of the towns Spencer traveled to,” Feeney wrote. “No words to express how grateful we are to her for EVERYTHING!!!!”

A number of people replied to Feeney’s post with congratulatory messages on Monday.

“Hooray!” one woman wrote. “Such great news to start the week! So happy you have been reunited!!!” Said another commenter, “Phew! So glad this story has a happy ending! Xx Welcome Home Spencer!”

Nigerian Dwarf Goats hail from West Africa, according to Oklahoma State University’s Department of Animal Science.

“The Nigerian Dwarf is a miniature goat of West African Origin,” the department’s website says, noting that the dwarf goat’s “nose is straight. The ears are upright. The coat is soft with short to medium hair. Any color or combination of colors is acceptable, though silver agouti (roan) is considered a moderate fault.”

The goats are also known for their pleasant disposition, according to the department’s site.

“Dwarf goats are gentle and loveable,” the site says. “Even breeding bucks are handled easily. They make wonderful pets and great animal projects for young children in 4-H. Breeders of other types of goats find that their Dwarves blend in with the rest of their herd well and do not need special quarters, just adequate fencing to contain them because of their small size.”





