He allegedly punched the man he thought stole his phone. It was at lost-and-found

A Providence man was arrested at South Station Friday for allegedly attacking another man who he thought stole his cell phone. The device turned out to be in the transit hub’s lost-and-found all along, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., Transit Police said officers arrived at commuter rail track 7 to find Nestor Herrera, 37, screaming profanities at the other man.

A witness told them that she saw Herrera punch the man three times in the face, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.