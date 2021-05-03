He allegedly punched the man he thought stole his phone. It was at lost-and-found

A Providence man was arrested at South Station Friday for allegedly attacking another man who he thought stole his cell phone. The device turned out to be in the transit hub’s lost-and-found all along, police said.
Just before 6 p.m., Transit Police said officers arrived at commuter rail track 7 to find Nestor Herrera, 37, screaming profanities at the other man.
A witness told them that she saw Herrera punch the man three times in the face, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
Officers found that Herrera’s cell phone had been turned in to the Keolis Commuter Services Lost and Found. The man had no involvement in the phone being lost, Transit Police said.
Herrera was booked at the department headquarters on charges of assault and battery on a person 60 years of age or older and possession of a controlled substance, pending lab results, the statement said. Police said Herrerra had cocaine, and that he told them it was for personal use.
