Helicopter to distribute rabies vaccines for raccoons and other wildlife over Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Don’t be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter over Cape Cod in the next month or so.

Starting Monday, a helicopter will drop oral rabies vaccine baits intended for raccoons and other wildlife over portions of Barnstable and Plymouth counties, the Cape Cod Times reports.

The distribution of the vaccine baits to the north and west of the Cape Cod Canal will continue through June 4, the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force said in a statement.