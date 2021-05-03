House Asian Caucus calls on Massachusetts to support Asian-owned businesses in May

“This month, in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Month, I encourage everyone to support their local Asian-owned businesses.” Representative Donald Wong, a Saugus Republican, said in the statement. “Not only have these businesses been impacted by the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans, this investment in our local economy is integral in recovering from the pandemic.”

The lawmakers are asking shoppers to support businesses that have been hard hit by both the economic downturn and anti-Asian discrimination that have accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, the caucus said in a statement.

The state Legislature’s House Asian Caucus on Monday called on Massachusetts residents to shop at Asian-owned business and support the community throughout the month of May, which marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The monthlong celebration of the contributions, accomplishments, and history of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities has been formally recognized in Massachusetts since 2018. The month was chosen because the first Japanese immigrants arrived in the US in May 1843, and the transcontinental railroad was competed in May 1869, with much of the work done by Chinese immigrants, according to the statement.

Representative Vanna Howard, a Lowell Democrat, said the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated “how much Asian American-owned businesses have suffered socially and economically.”

“Now more than ever, these businesses need our support,” she said in the statement. “This AAPI month, we strongly encourage you to take on this #ShopAAPIMonth challenge and support your local Asian American-owned businesses.”

In addition to Wong and Howard, the caucus includes Representatives Tackey Chan, Paul Schmid, Rady Mom, Maria Robinson, Tram Nguyen, and Erika Uyterhoeven.

Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano said Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have “have experienced tremendous loss during this pandemic, not only in terms of their health and economic security, but because of racism and discrimination as well.

“As we work toward better days ahead, I encourage everyone to join us in showing their support for the AAPI community by visiting their local AAPI-owned businesses,” he said in the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.