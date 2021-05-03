Jamaica Plain man accused of trying to walk off with girl, 4

A man allegedly picked up a 4-year-old girl who was playing outside in Jamaica Plain Sunday evening, kissed her, and attempted to carry her away before the child’s family chased him down,according to Boston police.

Anthony Jackson, 31, of Jamaica Plain, faces charges of kidnapping and indecent assault and battery of a child after the incident, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Jackson allegedly took the little girl by the hand, scooped her up and kissed her, before walking away with her in his arms.

A witness yelled to Jackson to put the child down and called for the girl’s family, who caught up with the man and stopped him, police said. Police soon arrived and arrested him.