Man accused of murdering two women due in Dorchester court

The names of the victims have not been officially released.

Marcus Chavis is charged with two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty and is due in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday. He allegedly attacked the women inside their shared home on Taft Street Sunday, officials said. He also injured a dog.

A 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Monday charged with fatally stabbing two women inside a Dorchester apartment Sunday, an outburst of violence that took place while two children were in the home, officials said.

The two children were taken to a local hospital by Boston police for evaluation. The Department of Children and Families were notified, but it was not known Monday morning who had custody of them.

Advertisement

Police responded to the multifamily home at 26 Taft St. around 12:26 p.m. Sunday, police said. One woman was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The dog injured in the incident was taken to MSPCA-Angell, police said.

At the scene Sunday afternoon, yellow police tape was strung across the stairs leading up to the porch of the three-decker. An officer stood in the doorway, and a cruiser was parked in front of the home.

Neighbor Danny O’Donoghue said one of the women who was killed lived in the home and could often be seen sitting on the front porch or outside behind the house.

“She was always just a very sweet neighbor,” O’Donoghue said in an interview outside his home. “I invited her to my first cookout here, and ever since when I’d see her, she’d always say, ‘Hi honey,’ ‘Hi, baby.’ She would always talk to us.”

O’Donoghue said he was shocked to learn what had happened next door.

Advertisement

“Nothing up to this point ever gave me any hint that something like this could happen,” he said. “Whenever I saw them or the two kids, they were always smiling and playing.”

Neighbors said police and emergency vehicles had packed the area around 1 p.m. and taped off a section of Taft Street.

Bekah Shaffer, who lives at the corner of Taft and Pleasant streets, said she was on her way to run an errand when she came upon the developing scene outside her house.

“I was surprised because I had no idea; I didn’t even hear the sirens,” she said.

Shaffer has lived in the neighborhood for three years and said violent incidents are not rare there.

“Disturbances are common, but never anyone dying,” she said.

The killings are the 11th and 12th homicides in Boston in 2021, compared to 11 by the same date last year, police said.

Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, said Sunday night that more information would be made available at Chavis’s arraignment.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.