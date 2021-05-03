New year, more campaign fund-raising for Rhode Island’s top pols

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 148,186 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 262 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 15.7 percent. The state announced two new deaths, bringing the total to 2,671. There were 143 people in the hospital, and 395,231 residents were fully vaccinated.

Rhode Island politicians (and their campaign treasurers) had to work late on Friday to file their fund-raising reports for the first three months of 2021 before the midnight deadline.

As Ed Fitzpatrick reported over the weekend, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner had a big quarter, raking in nearly $300,000, and is now sitting on nearly $1.3 million. If you didn’t know, he’s almost certainly running for governor next year.

Among the other high-profile likely Democratic candidates for governor, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza now has $955,313 cash on hand, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has $546,539, and Governor McKee has $451,367.Here are a few other tidbits on the most recent fund-raising reports.

Hedge much?

By my count, there were at least 81 individuals or political action committees that donated to two or more candidates mentioned above during the first quarter of 2021. Hitting the superfecta was Neighborhood Health Plan’s Peter Marino, who gave $1,000 to Gorbea and $500 each to Magaziner, Elorza, and McKee.

Keep an eye on Elorza

There are a whole bunch of political observers who see Elorza’s poor performance in the first quarter (he only brought in $87,568) as a sign of weakness, but he’s still closing in on $1 million cash on hand. One thing to remember: Elorza parted ways with his longtime fund-raising consultant late last year, so this was his first full quarter with a new team in place.

Three to watch for Providence mayor

Sabina Matos’ move to lieutenant governor means she is no longer running for mayor, and there are now three candidates actively raising money for the job. (Former Council President Michael Solomon is also not-so-quietly talking up another run for mayor, although he hasn’t started raising money.) Brett Smiley now has $245,992 cash on hand, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has $106,662, and Gonzalo Cuervo has $103,497.

Speaker Shekarchi is still rolling

House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has long been the state’s leading fund-raiser among members of the state legislature, but he had a relatively quiet first quarter. Still, he’s sitting on $1.16 million in his campaign account, and another $121,000 in his Rhode Island Good Government PAC.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Just one hospital in Rhode Island earned the highest ratings from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in this year’s Hospital Compare report. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus on Friday unveiled 13 priorities for this year’s legislative session, focusing on areas such as health care, criminal justice, and the minimum wage. Read more.

⚓ After months of cancelations, postponements, and planning, Amanda Milkovits writes that Rhode Island is ready to run. Read more.

⚓ In an op-ed for the Globe, Lieutenant Governor Matos writes that counting immigrants was key to Rhode Island’s success. Read more.

⚓ Rhode island may be small, but we’ve got the fastest internet speeds in the country. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Reetam Ganguli, who developed Survivor Central, which is a free and confidential platform that matches survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking with resources they need, without having to go through advocates. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Governor McKee will be in Smithfield at 11 a.m. to make a jobs announcement with Fidelity Investments.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. to review the budget proposals for the Department of Labor and Training and the Department of Business Regulation.

⚓ The state’s Revenue and Caseload Estimating Conferences continue today at 1 p.m. with a look at tax collection.

