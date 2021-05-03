Police union, city councilor trade barbs over Twitter as politicians decry ‘bullying’ and ‘vicious personal attacks’

The spat began Wednesday, when the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association tweeted out a link to a Boston Herald story indicating that Campbell was holding up $1.2 million in BPD grants aimed at combating gun violence and gang activity. The union wrote that Rev. Eugene Rivers, a longtime anti-violence advocate in the city, was “justifiably astonished given the recent explosion of violence in our city.”

The Boston Police Department’s largest union and City Councilor Andrea Campbell traded barbs on Twitter last week, with the labor group accusing the mayoral candidate of “enabling criminals,” prompting elected officials to come to her defense and rebuke the officers for what they said was racist and bullying rhetoric.

Advertisement

Campbell hit back Thursday, referencing the ongoing legal and political scandal involving Patrick M. Rose Sr., the former BPPA union head who climbed the ranks of the labor group despite being credibly accused of molesting a child in the 1990s, when he was a patrolman. Rose is now jailed and awaiting trial on charges of raping multiple children over a period of decades. Rose has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing through his lawyer.

“Last I checked, we were still waiting to hear from @BostonPatrolmen on why they enabled and elevated an accused child molester,” Campbell tweeted Thursday, in response to the union’s opening salvo. “Until then, don’t @ me.”

The union did just that, however, responding with a thinly veiled reference to the criminal charges pending against Campbell’s brother, Alvin Campbell, who stands accused of kidnapping and raping multiple women while posing as an Uber diver. Alvin Campbell has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

“There’s a lil’ saying about people who live in glass houses which seems incredibly appropriate at this time,” the patrolmen’s union tweeted at Andrea Campbell. “And, if I were you, when the topic of discussion turns to enabling criminals, you and your credibility would be best served by recusing yourself or @ nobody. #Hypocrisy”

Advertisement

The councilor said after her brother was initially arrested that she was “extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations” and that her thoughts were with the first woman who “had the courage to come forward.”

The tweet from the BPPA containing the apparent reference to Alvin Campbell prompted sharp criticism from a number of local elected leaders, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley.

“The racism & vitriol directed at women of color in office by the BPPA is absolutely unacceptable,” tweeted Pressley on Friday. “Unfortunately, every elected official of color in MA knows their Twitter playbook — and the threats that follow — all too well.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey tweeted that she agreed with Pressley, calling the BPPA tweets at Campbell “vicious personal attacks.” She added that the patrolmen’s union needed to “stop them right now.”

“Delete your account,” tweeted City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

Said City Councilor Julia Mejia via Twitter, “The level of disrespect and disregard towards women of color needs to stop. This bullying is uncalled for and unprofessional. @andreaforboston”













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.