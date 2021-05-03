R.I. plans to close Dunkin’ Donuts Center vaccine site soon, Governor McKee says

As the number of people who need to get their vaccines becomes smaller, the state is shifting to the “pick and shovel work” of vaccinating people where they are, McKee said — churches, schools, private companies. They’re looking at the Dunk as the first state-run site to close, McKee said.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Rhode Island will soon announce plans to dismantle the state-run vaccination site at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Governor Dan McKee said Monday.

“We know Providence needs to get back to work,” McKee said at a news conference in Smithfield, where Fidelity Investments announced it would be hiring hundreds of new workers.

Advertisement

McKee did not provide a specific timeframe for when the Dunk would close as a COVID-19 vaccine site, but said the announcement would come soon. Rhode Island is also in the process of dismantling the field hospital at the Rhode Island Convention Center next door to the Dunk.

People age 16 and older in Rhode Island are currently eligible, and they no longer need appointments for the Dunk or for the site in Cranston at 100 Sockanosset Cross Road or in Middletown at 1400 West Main Road. They can also get vaccines at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies or at local and regional sites.

The news comes as Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts announced plans to close four of seven mass vaccination sites there by the end of June.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.