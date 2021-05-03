Two hikers rescued in White Mountains in New Hampshire

“Roger Ballou, 71, of Concord, NH, was descending Welch-Dickey Loop Trail, below the summit of Dickey Mountain, when he sustained a non-life threatening lower leg injury,” the statement said.

The first rescue came around 1:40 p.m. on Dickey Mountain in Thornton, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Crews in New Hampshire rescued two men who suffered leg injuries in separate incidents Saturday while hiking in the White Mountains, officials said.

Authorities said personnel from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Fire Rescue, and Waterville Valley Ski Patrol responded, as did Fish and Game conservation officers. Rescuers carried Ballou about one mile down to the trailhead, according to the statement.

The second incident unfolded around 2:00 p.m. Saturday on the Carter-Moriah Trail in Shelburne, according to a separate release from Fish and Game.

“The hiker, identified as Donald Devost, 48, of Berwick, ME, was descending after summiting Mt. Moriah when he slipped on a steep, granite slab on the trail and suffered an injury to his lower leg,” the statement said. “In pain and unable to bear any weight on his leg, Devost made a call to 911 requesting help.”

Help came, with first responders tending to Devost’s injured leg and placing him on “a litter to carry him down about one mile of trail to an awaiting ATV,” the statement said. “Devost was then taken from the litter and placed on the ATV and driven down nearly two miles to the trailhead.”

They arrived at the trailhead around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, officials said, and Devost was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

Calls for help in the White Mountains have spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people seeking socially distanced options for recreation.

Last fall, the mountains made national headlines when three men died in six days on the trails. Authorities labeled a Sept. 20 death a tragic fluke accident, when an enormous rock “the size of dislodged above a 34-year-old climber from Somerville and severed his climbing rope. Four days later, a 68-year-old from Woburn fell to his death after his improvised harness — a combination of a leather belt and a kayak strap — snapped 55 feet from the base of the mountain.

In the third deadly accident, a hiker fell from atop the Arethusa Falls. The man ran ahead of his hiking group around sunset and was discovered at the base of the falls when the rest of the party arrived. Like most of the White Mountains, the falls lacks cell service, so the group ran to a nearby home to alert emergency crews.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.