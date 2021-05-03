481 confirmed cases, 18 deaths, and 33,643 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The department also reported 18 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,288.

The Department of Public Health also reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 33,643 shots into people’s arms.

Massachusetts reported 481 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total in the state to 648,249.

Massachusetts remains in a struggle with the coronavirus more than a year after it arrived. The state is racing to vaccinate the population to protect them from the virus. And experts say it appears to be working.

The DPH said 23,676 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 522 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Advertisement

The DPH also reported that 25,827 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 21.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,995 people, bringing that total to 1,199,536.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.49 percent.

The department said the rate would be 2.58 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The new vaccinations reported Monday brought the total to 6,256,736.

The number of new vaccinations reported Monday was smaller than on Sunday, when 37,597 were reported. Mondays are typically the lowest day of the week for vaccination numbers.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 85.1 percent of the 7,348,770 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.

The total shots administered included 3,630,545 first shots and 2,415,410 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 210,781 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,626,191.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.