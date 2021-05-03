President Biden to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement in Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during this month’s graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The address, scheduled for May 19, will be the second time Biden has addressed a graduating class at the academy. He served as the keynote speaker in 2013 while serving as vice president.

This will be Biden's first commencement address to a military service academy as commander in chief and his first official visit to Connecticut as president.