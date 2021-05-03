Biden off to a bold start on climate

Joan Vennochi evaluates the first 100 days of the Joe Biden presidency without ever mentioning his multifaceted efforts to address the climate crisis (“At 100 days, Biden is competent on COVID, but otherwise ‘meh,’ ” Opinion, April 27). Our warming planet is the greatest challenge facing not only our country but all of humanity.

Vennochi states that the Biden presidency runs the risk of being “too scripted and overly protected.” Possibly, but on climate policy Biden’s first 100 days have been impressive and have the potential to be historically important.

When journalists start treating the climate crisis like a crisis, meaningful progress will be possible. Vennochi’s evaluation of the Biden presidency was too limited in scope.