Bobby Unser, three-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 87

Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87. He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975, and 1981. His younger brother, Al, is one of only three four-time Indy 500 winners in race history. Al Unser won the race in 1970, 1971, 1978, and 1987. The Unser family tradition stretched to Al Unser’s son, Al Unser Jr. , who won the Indy 500 in 1992 and 1994. He was one of just 10 drivers to win the 500 at least three times, and Mr. Unser and Rick Mears are the only drivers to win the 500 in three different decades. Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indianapolis 500. After his driving career, Mr. Unser moved to broadcasting and won an Emmy Award as part of the ABC Sports broadcast team for “Outstanding Live Sports Special” for its coverage of the 1989 Indianapolis 500. He is survived by his wife, Lisa ; sons Bobby Jr . and Robby ; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.

Center Anderson Varejão is expected to sign with the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season after the NBA granted the team a roster hardship exception. Varejão, who spent 12 seasons with Cleveland before he was traded in 2016, could join the team in the next few days. The 38-year-old’s return would be little more than a ceremonial move by the Cavaliers, who want to honor and celebrate Varejão for his time with the team and give fans something to feel good about in the final days of another dreadful season. Cleveland is 21-43 and has lost six consecutive games. Varejão developed into a relentless rebounder during his time with the Cavaliers, but they needed shooters and traded him at the deadline in 2016 — in a three-team deal for Channing Frye — just months before Cleveland won the NBA title... Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston. The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night’s game at Detroit. Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots... The WNBA signed a multiyear deal with Google on Monday to be the presenting partner for the league’s playoffs, part of the technology giant’s efforts to help champion women’s sports. Twenty-five WNBA games will be televised on ABC and ESPN in celebration of the league’s 25th season, with Google as the presenting sponsor.

SOCCER

First arrest made after unrest

The first arrest has been made by Greater Manchester police after unrest at Old Trafford led to the postponement of Sunday's game between Manchester United and Liverpool. OLI SCARFF/Photographer: OLI SCARFF/AFP via

Police made their first arrest as they worked with Manchester United to identify the fans involved in violence at Old Trafford during protests that forced the postponement of the game against Liverpool. The unrest against United’s owners on Sunday saw glass bottles thrown, leading to six police officers being injured, with one receiving a fractured eye socket and another wounded on his face.The protesters were renewing demands that the owning Glazer family sell United after being enraged by the ill-fated attempt two weeks ago to lead the club into a breakaway European Super League. United could face sanctions from the English Football Association and Premier League over the disorder... The English Football Association has opened an inquiry into the Super League rebellion and sought evidence from the six English clubs involved in the breakaway that could lead to punishments... Paris Saint-Germain will make a late decision on whether to play Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. The France striker missed the 2-1 victory over Lens in the French league on Saturday because of a calf injury.