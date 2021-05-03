Bruins accomplish a goal, beat Devils to clinch spot in Stanley Cup playoffs

Matt Grzelcyk drove home the 3-0 lead with 2:43 remaining in regulation. The Bruins landed 42 shots on net.

Nick Ritchie (14) and Patrice Bergeron (20) paced the triumph with their second-period goals and Tuukka Rask, who faced only 20 shots, recorded his 52nd career shutout.

NEWARK — The start date remains a mystery, and their opponent is TBD, but the Bruins secured a Stanley Cup playoff berth Monday night with their 3-0 win over the Devils at the Prudential Center.

It also was Rask’s 305th career win, tying him at No. 32 on the all-time list with Battlin’ Billy Smith, the fiery, ill-tempered tender who backed the Islanders to their four consecutive Cups from 1980-83.

The win meant the Rangers, the only other club in the NHL East still in the playoff hunt, again finished out of the Stanley Cup tournament.

The Bruins will be making their fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs since Bruce Cassidy took charge of their bench in February 2017. He improved his career regular-season mark to 192-80-40, .679.

The Bruins, who currently rank third in the East, will enter the playoff mix with the Caps, Penguins and Islanders — the latter dropping into fourth place after Monday’s loss to the Sabres. The Bruins still have five games left in the 56-game regular-season, including Tuesday night’s rematch here with the Devils. The first two rounds of the playoffs will be played within the league’s four respective divisions.

The Bruins (31-14-6) are now 10-2-0 since adding Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly at the April 12 trade deadline.

Once the playoffs begin, the Bruins will be pursuing their seventh Cup title in franchise history.

The Bruins all but had their playoff spot guaranteed by the end of 40 minutes, their lead at 2-0, and the Devils with only 9 shots landed on Rask. It’s going to be a long rebuild for the Devils, whose glorious Cup years are a fading memory.

Ritchie’s goal broke the scoreless tie 9:08 into the second, set up nicely by a slick Jakub Zboril feed from near the left point over to the right wing. The hulking Ritchie opted for a quick one-time snap instead of a slapper, and his shot beat Wedgewood to the short side, roughly halfway up the right post.

It was Ritchie’s 14th goal this season, matching his career high with the Ducks. The Bruins had him pegged higher in the order when they acquired Ritchie at February 2020 trade deadline, but he seems to have found a home on heavy man’s third-line duty with Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle. It’s a 656-pound threesome.

The ever-efficient Bergeron knocked home his 20th of the season with 2:06 remaining in the second, shoveling the puck in at the doorstep after linemate Brad Marchand carried behind the net and dished out from near the left post. Bergeron had four red shirts around him and somehow managed to make the pot.

Bruins, 2-0, and the scent of playoff hockey was in the air.

The first period ended where it began, 0-0, but the Bruins owned a vast territorial advantage, reflected in their 17-4 shot lead over the first 20 minutes.

The Devils did not put a shot on Rask — fired from the neutral zone — until Connor Carrick sent in a long-ranger wrister at 8:26, by which time the Bruins already had landed 11 shots.

Ex-BC forward Miles Wood, out for the game’s opening shift, had to return to the bench at the 0:14 mark, shaken up a bit in a collision with ex-BU backliner Charlie McAvoy in a Comm. Ave crash. Wood needed a minute at the end of the Devils bench to get his legs back.

Kevan Miller owned the biggest hit of the period, a crushing blow on ex-BU winger AJ Greer deep in the Devils defensive end. Greer, with his back to the Bruins right wing corner, got steamrolled by Miller, who traveled the full length of the lane to catch Greer by surprise.

The Bruins continued to build on the shot disparity in the second period and owned a 37-9 advantage at the 40:00 mark. They also had a 50-21 edge in shot attempts.

