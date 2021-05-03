Dodgers Dustin May to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

The World Series champion Dodgers, already beset by several injuries to their pitching staff, said May will have ligament reconstruction surgery on May 11 in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old May was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after he winced in pain on the mound and was forced to leave a start at Milwaukee.

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers righthander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of the season.

“It’s a big blow, but we’ve got a lot of talented players,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday before the team’s series opener at the Cubs.

May threw just 27 pitches before leaving Saturday's 11-inning loss to Milwaukee. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious discomfort, took a few steps and called for attention.

May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season. He has a career mark of 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 31 appearances, including 19 starts, since making his debut in August 2019.

Last year, May pitched seven times in the postseason, including twice in the World Series against Tampa Bay. He made three starts for short stints in the earlier rounds of the NL playoffs.

May joins a crowd of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list that also includes Caleb Ferguson (left elbow surgery), Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation), Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness), Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery), Joe Kelly (shoulder inflammation), Corey Knebel (right lat strain) and David Price (right hamstring strain).

The Dodgers also claimed right-hander Phil Bickford off waivers from Milwaukee on Monday.

Bickford made one appearance for Milwaukee this season, allowing two runs in one inning during an 8-0 loss to Miami last week. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Bickford, a Ventura, California, native, was selected by San Francisco in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He made his big league debut on Sept. 1, allowing four runs in one inning for the Brewers against Detroit.

The Dodgers designated lefty Mike Kickham for assignment to create room for Bickford. In his only appearance so far this season, Kickham was charged with three runs in two innings Sunday at Milwaukee.