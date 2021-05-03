EMass boys’ lacrosse: BC High’s Carter Rice headlines Players to Watch

T.J. Casey, Medfield — Opponents will be lucky to win anywhere close to 50 percent of faceoffs when they face the latest FOGO dynamo from Medfield’s pipeline. The junior is committed to UMass.

Carl Callahan, Wellesley — His older brother, Hugh, was a two-time captain at Wellesley, and now Carl will lead the Raider midfield before joining his brother at Trinity College.

Zach Barden, St. Mary’s — The senior has already played varsity soccer, basketball, and football this year. This spring, he will lead the Spartan midfield before heading off to Assumption.

Chris Claflin, Newton North — A fast, creative player who can play midfield or attack, Claflin was a football captain in the Fall II season and he will play lacrosse at New Hampton as a post-graduate next year.

Jake Gilbert, Xaverian — The junior attack looks to lead the Hawks against a challenging Catholic Conference schedule. The speedster from Foxborough is committed to Fairfield.

Stefano Fabiano, Bishop Fenwick — A senior from Wakefield headed to Endicott, Fabiano scored 30 goals with 47 assists as a middie his sophomore year.

Michael Kelly, St. John’s Prep — Before heading off to Princeton in the fall, the senior will stabilize the Eagles’ midfield.

Matt Lazzaro, Franklin — The dynamic lefty attack decommitted from BU and chose to attend Penn State in 2022, but will first re-classify and play a post-grade season at Deerfield Academy.

Will Leese, Duxbury — The Utah commit is one of the most talented poles in the state and he will lead a loaded Duxbury defense.

Carter Rice, BC High — The Syracuse-bound senior is blur in the midfield for BC High and helps his team change ends as well as any short stick in the state.

Luke Weiss, Dover-Sherborn — Along with fellow senior captain Pierce Gregory, Weiss has been on varsity since his freshman year. Gregory will lead the Raiders attack and Weiss will anchor the defense.