Patriots pick up fifth-year option on OL Isaiah Wynn, but decline RB Sony Michel

The Patriots have picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn’s contract, while they chose not to do so for running back Sony Michel.

Wynn is now under contract through the 2022 season, with his final year worth a guaranteed $10.4 million. Michel, on the other hand, will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this upcoming season.

The Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of this year’s draft, which hinted their decision was likely headed this way. Had the team picked up Michel’s option, he would have earned $4.5 million in 2022.