Patriots pick up fifth-year option on OL Isaiah Wynn, but decline RB Sony Michel

The Patriots have picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn’s contract, while they chose not to do so for running back Sony Michel.
Wynn is now under contract through the 2022 season, with his final year worth a guaranteed $10.4 million. Michel, on the other hand, will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this upcoming season.
The Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of this year’s draft, which hinted their decision was likely headed this way. Had the team picked up Michel’s option, he would have earned $4.5 million in 2022.
Along with Michel and Stevenson, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, and James White round out this season’s running back room. Jakob Johnson is also available at fullback.
New England’s offensive line should be a position of strength moving forward, with Wynn, center David Andrews, tackle Justin Herron, guard Shaq Mason, and guard Michael Onwenu all under contract for at least the next two seasons. The Patriots also selected versatile lineman William Sherman out of Colorado in the sixth round.
Wynn, drafted 23rd overall in 2018, missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in a preseason game. He continued to battle injuries the following two seasons, missing eight games in 2019 (toe) and six last season (knee).
When available, though, Wynn has started and proved to be a valuable asset.
