Roberto Alomar steps down from Hall of Fame board of directors amid sexual misconduct allegation

The Hall of Fame second baseman was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into the allegation. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014.

Alomar, who was elected to the board in 2019, submitted a letter of resignation on Saturday in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter. MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.

Clark said after Manfred’s announcement that Alomar’s plaque would remain on display in the Hall because “his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.” Alomar was inducted in 2011.

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said it was severing ties with Alomar, including removing him from its Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also said it would not revoke his status as an inductee, but it did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck’s face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

Marlins rookie pitcher suspended 80 games

Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball’s drug program.

The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said.

The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it.

Rockies name interim GM

The Colorado Rockies have appointed Bill Schmidt as their interim general manager after parting ways with Jeff Bridich.

Schmidt has been with the team for nearly 22 years and has been in his current role of vice president of scouting since Jan. 2, 2007. Schmidt also was a scout for Cleveland, the New York Yankees, Cincinnati and the Major League Baseball scouting bureau.

Colorado plans to begin a search for a permanent general manager following the postseason.

F.P. Santangelo, the Washington Nationals’ color commentator for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, is on an unplanned break from the booth that has not been explained by the team or the network that employs him. His absence is not health-related, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, and MASN’s plans for Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves are not yet clear. In a short phone conversation, Santangelo declined to answer questions about his absence, saying the Nationals would explain the situation. A Nationals spokeswoman then declined to comment, referring questions to MASN. A MASN spokesman declined to comment ... ... Amber Sabathia is breaking into baseball. The wife of retired All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia has joined CAA Sports’ baseball division as an agent... Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for the game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site ... The Colorado Rockies postponed the game against San Francisco due to rain expected to last throughout the night. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday... The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather. The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday ... White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run ... The Cleveland Indians reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

