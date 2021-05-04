1,300 travelers have been reported for ‘unruly behavior’ on flights since February, FAA says

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said that it is reviewing 1,300 reports of passengers behaving badly on flights since February and that it has identified potential violations in about 260 cases.

The agency said that 20 passengers have received notice that they face possible enforcement action — which could include jail time or thousands of dollars in fines — and that it is preparing ’'a number’' of additional enforcement actions.

The FAA had initiated only 1,300 such cases in the past decade.