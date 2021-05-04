ClassPass and Mindbody have held merger talks, sources say

(Bloomberg) -- ClassPass and Mindbody, providers of technology to fitness companies across the globe, have held merger talks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Details of the discussions couldn’t immediately be learned and no deal has been reached, one of the people said. The companies have discussed options for going public once they are combined, people with knowledge of the matter said. A spokesman for Vista Equity Partners, which owns Mindbody, declined to comment. Representatives for Mindbody and ClassPass didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York-based ClassPass is a subscription-based business that gives users the ability to book workouts at fitness studios and other locales, as well as services such as massages and manicures. The company in January 2020 said its valuation eclipsed $1 billion after raising $285 million from investors including L Catterton, Apax Digital and Temasek. Earlier investors include General Catalyst and Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital.