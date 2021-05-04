GE shareholders rebuke company over huge pay package for CEO

These so-called “say on pay” votes are advisory in nature and nonbinding. After the vote, a spokesperson for GE corporate directors pledged the board would take the shareholders’ concerns into consideration as it evaluates the company’s executive compensation program in the future.

Nearly 58 percent of shares were voted against the 2020 executive compensation program, while 42 percent were voted in favor, according to preliminary results announced at the company’s annual meeting.

General Electric shareholders issued a rare rebuke over the company’s compensation program for top executives last year, including a one-time payout for chief executive Larry Culp in particular.

Shareholders were asked to vote on the compensation of the Boston-based company’s five top-paid executive positions, but the clear attention was on Culp and his $73 million pay package listed in the proxy that the company filed in March. That figure makes Culp one of the highest-paid public company CEOs on paper in 2020.

However, it largely reflects shares in the company he could receive three years from now through a retention agreement the board provided Culp to stay at least through August 2024 to guide GE through its turnaround. That retention agreement will deliver Culp millions of GE shares if he stays for the full period.

The retention plan portion of Culp’s total compensation was valued at $57 million by GE. However, because nearly all Culp’s compensation will be in the form of GE shares, the precise amount depends heavily on how well the stock price does.

GE established three benchmarks, based solely on GE stock performance, that will determine how many shares Culp will get if he stays through August 2024. The first benchmark — that the stock stay above $10 a share for 30 straight days — has already been reached, so Culp is guaranteed to receive 4.65 million shares. On the high end, if GE’s share price exceeds $16.68 for 30 straight days, Culp ultimately could receive as many as nearly 14 million shares.

The retention plan has come under fire in recent weeks in large part because GE’s board last August considerably lowered the bar that GE’s stock needed to hit for Culp to receive the stock payouts, from the thresholds included in Culp’s original employment agreement.

The CtW Investment Group, affiliated with the Change to Win union federation, wrote a letter on April 6 urging shareholders to vote against the 2020 executive compensation program. CtW has an ally at the jet engine plant in Lynn, where the IUE-CWA Local 201 represents more than 1,200 workers. Local 201 president Adam Kaszynski, who has been leading a crusade to persuade GE to increase its investment in the factory, said union members protested Culp’s pay by wearing stickers at the plant on Tuesday and by holding a banner outside GE’s Fort Point headquarters before the annual meeting began.

Influential proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis also sided with labor on the issue, issuing separate recommendations to shareholders in mid-April to reject the compensation package. Their main beef: the GE board’s decision to essentially cut the stock price targets in half from the original agreement.

Board member Tom Horton defended the way the retention plan was structured. During the meeting, he said the performance thresholds reflected where GE’s stock was at the time, trading in the $6 range, with significant uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (It now trades consistently above $13 a share.) Horton said board members realized that the pandemic had delayed Culp’s turnaround plans for GE, particularly with regard to its once-high flying aviation business, and the much-lauded chief executive simply needed more time to pull it off.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that it has posed, it became abundantly clear to us as the board that GE’s transformation would take longer than planned,” Horton said during the annual meeting.

Horton noted that if GE’s stock price goes from where it was last August to the thresholds spelled out in Culp’s retention plan, that would represent an increase in the company’s market value of between $26 billion and $78 billion.

“If the maximum number of shares are earned in 2024, it will mean that all GE shareholders have benefited,” Horton said.

After the results of the vote were tallied, GE general counsel Mike Holston said that “while we are disappointed” in the preliminary results, the board and management will take those views into consideration going forward. A board spokesperson later issued a statement, saying directors will gather additional feedback from shareholders as they consider the vote outcome and evaluate the company’s executive compensation program going forward. The board said it remains confident that Culp’s continued leadership is in the long-term best interest of all shareholders.









Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.