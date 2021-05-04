Moderna will double the size of its Norwood plant

Moderna said Tuesday that it will more than double its 300,000-square-foot production and lab facility in Norwood, allowing it to increase production of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine by 50 percent at the facility.

The biotech, headquartered in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, said it will renovate its existing space and purchase a 240,000-square-foot building on the same campus, growing its footprint to about 650,000 square feet.

“Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, in a press release.