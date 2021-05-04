Moderna will double the size of its Norwood plant

Moderna said Tuesday that it will more than double its 300,000-square-foot production and lab facility in Norwood, allowing it to increase production of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine by 50 percent at the facility.
The biotech, headquartered in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, said it will renovate its existing space and purchase a 240,000-square-foot building on the same campus, growing its footprint to about 650,000 square feet.
“Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, in a press release.
The company expects the Norwood expansion to allow it to increase preclinical production for research and development, while also expanding the shelf-life stability of its drugs and experimenting with new ways to deliver medicines. The biotech’s Norwood facility, called the Moderna Technology Center, opened in 2018.
Moderna plans to ramp up vaccine production by late this year and early 2022. Last week, the company said it would increase its global supply to 3 billion doses next year, depending on the mix of its authorized vaccine and “potentially lower doses of the company’s variant booster candidates and pediatric vaccines.”
Anissa Gardizy