Cheese and more, in a box to your door

For cheese lovers with a sense of curiosity and adventure, Jasper Hill Farm has a club designed just for you. The Greensboro, Vt., cheesemaker offers subscribers a monthly box of three cheeses and three other items, such as cured meats, crackers, special vinegars or syrups, barware, and more. These are no commonplace cheese, though. Zoe Brickley, who curates the Jasper Hill Club selections, says “they’re the most rare and special and experimental cheeses we make.” The Club, which costs $100 per month, including shipping, provides access to new, special release, and limited availability cheeses.

Past boxes have included selections from the farm’s Research & Development label called Conundrum. These are cheeses ready to be shared, but not yet named or labeled. (Harbison, a much loved soft-ripened, bark-wrapped bloomy rind cheese was Jasper Hill’s first Conundrum.) Another class of special releases is the moniker Black Label, which represents exemplary batches of existing products that reach “the highest expression possible of that cheese,” says Brickley. A recent batch of the company’s Bayley Hazen Blue earned the Black Label and was shipped to Club members in April. New cheeses, too, are shared with subscribers, including the double-cream, ash-ripened Sherry Gray. For May, the Club box will include a 13-ounce wheel of Ginnimere, a raw milk cheese (and riff on the popular Winnimere) with a rind washed with Barr Hill Gin; a 9-ounce round of Harbison; and a wedge of Highlander, a new, semi-firm cow and goat milk cheese, inspired by Swiss Raclette and perfect for melting. Other items in the box include a jar of Barr Hill raw honey, a Barr Hill jigger, and an 8-ounce bottle of Pratt Standard True Tonic Syrup. Each month, Club members can assemble a delectable cheese board with the Jasper Hill selections. Invite some friends and you’ll have the makings of a tasty and fun patio cocktail hour. But if no one knows about the special deliveries, you can keep the goodies all for yourself.